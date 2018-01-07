Alla bilder från rivalernas jätterysare

HV71 föll med 5–6 hemma mot Färjestad efter förlängning i vad som kom att bli ett riktigt rysardrama. News fotograf Mattias Landström var på plats. Här kan du återuppleva den heta toppmatchen genom hans bilder.
Publicerad 7 januari 2018 22:19
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
(25) Adam Åhman, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
North Bank Supporters, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
North Bank Supporters, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
North Bank Supporters, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
(13) Oscar Sundh jublar efter 1-0, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
jubel i HV71, efter mål, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
jubel i HV71, efter mål, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
North Bank Supporters, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
Johan Lindbom, tränare HV71, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
Jubel efter 2-0 av (13) Oscar Sundh, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
(13) Oscar Sundh jublar efter 2-0, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
Jubel efter 2-0 av (13) Oscar Sundh, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
(23) Robin Figren, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
(24) Stefan Elliott, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
deppigt i HV71, efter mål, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
deppigt i HV71, efter mål, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
deppigt i HV71, efter mål, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
(28) Anton Bengtsson deppar efter mål, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
(21) Mattias Tedenby, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
deppigt i HV71, efter mål, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
deppigt i HV71, efter mål, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
(96) Bill Sweatt deppar efter mål, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
Nicklas Rahm, assisterande tränare HV71, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
(23) Robin Figren, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
(10) Martin Thörnberg jublar efter mål, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
jubel i HV71, efter mål, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
(9) Victor Ejdsell, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
(9) Victor Ejdsell, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
(20) Lawrence Pilut, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
(19) Erik Andersson, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
(53) Fredrik Pettersson Wentzel, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
jubel i HV71, efter mål, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
jubel i HV71, efter mål, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
jubel i HV71, efter mål, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
(13) Oscar Sundh, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
(17) Isac Brännström, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
jubel i HV71, efter mål, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
(53) Fredrik Pettersson Wentzel, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
(25) Adam Åhman, HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström
HV71 – Färjestad BK Foto: Mattias Landström