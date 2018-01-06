Nu avgörs Hallbybollen – se bilderna från megaturneringen

Under trettonhelgen spelas den jättelika ungdomsturneringen Hallbybollen i Jönköping. Drygt 4 000 ungdomar fördelade på över 350 lag deltar i cupen, vars finaler avgörs på söndag.


På fredagskvällen var JKPG News fotograf Mattias Landström på plats i Idrottshuset, där turneringen pågick för fullt. Nedan kan du se hans bilder från handbollsfesten.

