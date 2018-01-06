Nu avgörs Hallbybollen – se bilderna från megaturneringen Under trettonhelgen spelas den jättelika ungdomsturneringen Hallbybollen i Jönköping. Drygt 4 000 ungdomar fördelade på över 350 lag deltar i cupen, vars finaler avgörs på söndag. jkpgnews press@jkpgnews.se Publicerad 6 januari 2018 10:00 Uppdaterad 6 januari 2018 10:23 På fredagskvällen var JKPG News fotograf Mattias Landström på plats i Idrottshuset, där turneringen pågick för fullt. Nedan kan du se hans bilder från handbollsfesten. Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Hallbybollen 2018 Foto: Mattias Landström Missa inga nyheter: Anmäl dig till JKPG News nyhetsbrev – helt gratis! Ladda ner appen: Android eller iOS(Iphone). Följ på Facebook.